Suspect charged with armed robbery of United States Postal Service employee in Aspen Hill

Montgomery County, Md. (WDVM) — A suspect has been charged for an armed robbery of a United States Postal Service officer in aspen hill.

The suspect being charged with armed robbery is 31-year-old David Louis Walton who was arrested in Washington, D.C. and extradited to Montgomery County.

The robbery happened on February 2nd when a letter carrier was delivering mail and the suspect approached him with a handgun. The suspect demanded USPS property and the victim complied with the demands.

Detectives from the Montgomery County Police Department worked with the postal inspectors with USPS to investigate and recovered Walton’s fingerprints from the scene.

Walton is being held without bond.