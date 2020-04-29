Suspect charged with armed robbery of Hagerstown barber shop

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — A suspect wanted on a felony warrant was found in Hagerstown and charged on Tuesday with armed robbery and charges related to firearms and drugs.

The Hagerstown Police Department said Eric Steven Crockett was a wanted suspect in Pennsylvania, and was also under investigation for an armed robbery that happened in Hagerstown on January 30.

Crockett is accused of committing crimes at the Cut off the Top barber shop on W. Washington St. Along with armed robbery, police said he is charged with: robbery, first degree assault, firearm use by felon in violent crime, reckless endangerment, handgun on person, false imprisonment as well as conspiracy charges.

Officers from Hagerstown Police Department helped the US Marshall’s Service to find Crockett, who was found and arrested at E. North Ave.