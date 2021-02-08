Suspect charged in shooting death of Montgomery Co. student

COLUMBIA, Md. (WDVM) — An 18-year-old from North Potomac was shot and killed while visiting a friend in Columbia, Md. over the weekend, Howard County Police confirm.
The victim, Simeon Mukuna, was a senior at Richard Montgomery High School in Rockville, Principal Damon Monteleone confirmed his passing in a tweet on Sunday.
HCPD says the shooting happened at an apartment complex on Monarch Mills Way shortly before 5 p.m. on Saturday. Mukuna was found dead at the scene.
Police say officers found 23-year-old Shawndel Weems in his apartment nearby. Intially, HCPD says he wouldn’t come out of the residence, but eventually surrendered himself to officers.
Weems has been charged with first- and second-degree murder, first- and second-degree assault, use of a firearm in a felony and reckless endangerment.
Police are still investigating a potential motive in the shooting. Weems is being held in Howard County without bond.
MCPS is offering counseling for students in the wake of Mukuna’s passing.
