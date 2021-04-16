Suspect charged in Boyds homicide

BOYDS, Md. (WDVM) — Montgomery County Police say a 27-year-old Clarksburg man has been charged in the shooting death of a 23-year old man from Boyds.

Rodjaun Orlando Neil-Williams is arrested and charged with the second-degree murder, officials say. His bond review is at 1 p.m. today.

Police say they reported to a shooting Tuesday night at the 12900 block of Ethel Rose Way. Upon arrival, officers say they found Gordon laying in the street with a gunshot wound to the upper body. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

There are no details on the circumstances that led up to the shooting.