Suspect charged for holding Hagerstown woman & infant at knife point

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM)– A suspect has been charged in relation to holding a Hagerstown woman and a baby at knife point last week.

29-year-old Cory Dotson is charged with home invasion, first and second degree assault, false imprisonment and more after he barricaded himself and the victims inside an East Antietam Street home on Tuesday. Police responded shortly after 5 p.m., and Information Officer Heather Aleshire said she could hear the woman screaming for help and getting thrown around inside the house. Once she and the baby were able to escape, Dotson slammed the door in the police officer’s faces’. The officers then broke down the door and used a taser to disable Dotson.

According to court documents, the woman stated Dotson took her purse outside a pharmacy, followed her home and forced his way inside. She claims he threatened to kill her many times, physically assaulted her and then pushed a television and couch in front of the front door, preventing anyone from getting inside or outside the residence. Later on it became apparent, Dotson was staying with the woman for a short period of time.

