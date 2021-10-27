Suspect charged for fatal Landover shooting

PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — A suspect has been charged after a fatal shooting in Landover on Tuesday.

32-year-old Christopher Daniel Butler of Capitol Heights is being charged with second-degree murder and faces additional charges.

The shooting happened on Atlee Drive around 6:45 p.m. in the 1000 block of Atlee Drive.

When officers arrived they found 33-year-old Anthony Yelverton suffering from a gunshot wound.

Investigators say the suspect shot the victim– who was known to him, after an argument. 

