Suspect charged after fleeing police during traffic stop in Silver Spring

SILVER SPRING, Md. (WDVM) — Montgomery County Police have charged Robert Emmanuel Aderoju with traffic and firearm-related offenses after fleeing a traffic stop in downtown Silver Spring.

According to officers, Aderoju was pulled over on Wednesday, August 5, at approximately 11:28 a.m., for driving with an expired license. Officers say while conducting a routine traffic stop Aderoju placed his vehicle in drive and fled from the scene at a high rate of speed.

This is a developing story and will be updated.