Suspect arrested in Silver Spring bank robbery

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Montgomery County detectives have arrested and charged a man for robbing a bank last week in Silver Spring.

23-year-old Ahyende Harold Gray is being charged with robbery and armed robbery after robbing a capital one bank on January 14th. Police say gray entered the bank on the 8300 block of Georgia Avenue around 11:30 a.m. with one hand behind his back then “made statements to customers indicative of a robbery.”

The suspect then fled the scene without any property but was located near the bank and is currently being held without bond.