MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — The Montgomery County Police Department has arrested and charged Luis Enrique Davila Marrero with robbery and second-degree assault that occurred on March 19 at approximately 8:00 p.m.

According to officials, Marrero committed a robbery and assault of a 63-year-old woman in the parking lot of a Giant grocery store located in the area of 20044 Goshen Road in Montgomery Village.

Officials say Marrero is being held without bond.