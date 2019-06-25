Suspect arrested in Jonathan Street area shooting

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM)— One suspect has been arrested for allegedly shooting another man in the Jonathan Street area Monday morning.

Investigations revealed that 36-year-old Donteau Jennings got into an altercation with 27-year-old William Scales on Suter Avenue behind the Zion United Church of Christ.

During the altercation, both males allegedly brandished weapons and shot at each other. Scales suffered a gunshot wound and is in critical, but stable condition, while Jennings was taken into custody.

“The one that suffered the gunshot wound is in the hospital, he’s critical but stable,” said Hagerstown Police Department PIO Heather Aleshire. “The other suspect is in jail, held without bond.”

Jennings is being charged with 2nd degree attempted murder and several other charges, while Scales’ charges are pending.

