DISTRICT HEIGHTS, Md. (WDVM) — A suspect was arrested and charged on Friday in Prince George’s County after a Tuesday night shooting that left one man dead in District Heights, Maryland.

32-year-old Antoine Gray is facing first and second-degree murder in the fatal shooting of 43-year-old Arthur Weeks Jr. from District Heights.

Officials with Prince George’s County Police Department say they responded to a shooting around 10:30 p.m. on Tuesday at the 3200 block of Walter’s Lane. When they arrived they found Week suffering from gunshot wounds. He was later pronounced dead at the scene.

PGPD believes an argument between the two may have led to the shooting. Gray is currently being held with no bond.