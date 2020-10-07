Suspect arrested in armed bank robbery

GAITHERSBURG, Md. (WDVM) — The Montgomery County Police Department has arrested and charged Samrat Lama for the armed robbery of a Wells Fargo bank located at 607 North Frederick Avenue on Tuesday at approximately 10:02 am.

Officials say Lama walked into the bank and told an employee he wanted to open a savings account. In the middle of their interaction, Lama removed a knife from his back pack and pointed it at the employee. Lama went on to demand money from the tellers and proceeded to place the money in a trash bag.

According to officials, Lama also went over to the drive-thru teller and demanded more cash. Lama made his way to the bank robbery and was met by officers and was arrested.

Lama was transported to the Central Processing Unit and charged with armed robbery. Officials say he is being held without bond.

This is a developing story and will be updated.