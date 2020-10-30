Suspect arrested for stealing Election and other yard signs in Montgomery County

Maryland

Courtesy: Montgomery County Police Department

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — The Montgomery County Police Department has arrested and charged Isaac Levy with several counts of the and vandalism in his connection to the theft of election and other yard signs along with placing stickers on the cars of victims.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

