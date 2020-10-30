Suspect arrested for stealing Election and other yard signs in Montgomery County

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — The Montgomery County Police Department has arrested and charged Isaac Levy with several counts of the and vandalism in his connection to the theft of election and other yard signs along with placing stickers on the cars of victims.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
- $40 million will be used to support domestic violence in Maryland
- Mountaineers prepped to host No. 16 Kansas State
- A chilly Halloween Day, but we quickly warm-up Sunday
- Pres. Trump, Biden campaign across the Midwest Friday
- Nutrition is linked to mental and physical improvement
WDVM on Facebook
WDVM on Twitter
LocalDVM iPhone App
LocalDVM Android App