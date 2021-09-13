Suspect arrested for stabbing in Frederick

Maryland

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — Frederick Police Department have arrested a woman for a stabbing that happened September 12th on the 100 block of South Market Street.

The suspect, April Denise Cooper, is being charged with one count of 1st-degree assault and one count of 2nd-degree assault. It started with an argument between the victim and suspect who were known to each other.

The altercation then turned physical and the suspect stabbed the victim with a knife in the abdomen area. The suspect is in critical condition but stable. 

Cooper was transported to the Frederick County Adult Detention Center and is being held without bond. 

