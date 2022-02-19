Suspect arrested for Rockville carjacking

ROCKVILLE, Md. (WDVM) — A 31-year-old male is currently in custody after a carjacking of an ambulance in Rockville.

Officers responded to the 14900 block of Broschart road for a carjacking around 2:40 a.m. Friday.

Nicholas Albano of Hyattsville was being transported in an ambulance when he assaulted one of the employees. Albano then entered the driver’s seat as the two employees tried to stop him.

Albano placed one victim in a headlock and struck him. The two victims then escaped and Albano fled the scene.

Montgomery County police found Albano in Virginia where he was arrested and taken to the Arlington County detention center.

He was also charged with first and second-degree assault and reckless driving.