FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — Frederick Police Department have made an arrest in a rape that happened on July 4th.

The suspect is 57-year-old Norris Bernard Ellis of Walkersville, Maryland. The victim told officers she was walking in the downtown area in the early morning hours when she was approached by a male and raped in an alley off of South Carroll Street.

Investigators identified Ellis as the suspect and he was arrested in Nashville, Tennessee.