Suspect arrested for kidnapping of adult female in Rockville

ROCKVILLE, Md. (WDVM) — A man who attempted to kidnap a woman in Rockville, Maryland in the parking lot of a retail store in the 5700 block of Bou Avenue on June 7 is now behind bars.

26-year-old Daniel J. Belcik has been charged with kidnapping, second-degree assault, and resisting arrest. The 18-year-old female victim was loading items into her vehicle when the suspect approached her from behind, grabbed her by the wrist, and pulled her out of the garage.

Witnesses saw the struggle and helped the victim. Belcik then fled on foot before being arrested.

The investigation determined that the victim, who was not injured, and Belcik were not known to each other. Belcik is being held without bond.