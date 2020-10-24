Suspect arrested for gas station robbery

SILVER SPRING, Md. (WDVM) — A suspect was arrested early Friday morning for the armed robbery of a gas station in White Oak.

A man identified as 33-year-old Spiro Stafilatos came into a Shell Gas Station at 11150 New Hampshire Avenue and allegedly concealed merchandise in his sweatshirt.

Sergeant Sunyoung Kim with Montgomery County Police says after an employee confronted him, Stafilatos brandished a knife.

“The employee was able to go behind the counter, create some distance, retrieve a metal pole and chase the suspect out,” Kim said. “… Ultimately the suspect left the scene and then shortly after, he actually came back and tried to pound on the door with a metal trash can lid also.”

Kim said officers apprehended the suspect near the intersection of Lockwood drive and New Hampshire Avenue and transported him to central processing where he was charged with armed robbery and first-degree assault.