Suspect arrested for carjacking 80-year-old delivery driver

ROCKVILLE, Md. (WDVM) — A man has been arrested for allegedly carjacking an 80-year-old food delivery driver on Wednesday.
According to officials, around 1 pm Damien Fisher, approached the victim’s vehicle at an intersection in the area of 9800 Medical Center Drive and asked for a ride. When the victim refused, the suspect reportedly forced them from the vehicle.
The victim was able to provide a description to officers who were able to locate the vehicle in the area of Great Seneca Highway and Key West Avenue.
Fisher was apprehended at the top floor of a parking garage and transported to the Central Processing Unit where he was charged with carjacking.
