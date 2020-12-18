Suspect arrested for carjacking 80-year-old delivery driver

Maryland

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ROCKVILLE, Md. (WDVM) — A man has been arrested for allegedly carjacking an 80-year-old food delivery driver on Wednesday.

According to officials, around 1 pm Damien Fisher, approached the victim’s vehicle at an intersection in the area of 9800 Medical Center Drive and asked for a ride. When the victim refused, the suspect reportedly forced them from the vehicle.

The victim was able to provide a description to officers who were able to locate the vehicle in the area of Great Seneca Highway and Key West Avenue. 

Fisher was apprehended at the top floor of a parking garage and transported to the Central Processing Unit where he was charged with carjacking.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News Headlines

Stay Connected

Events

Don't Miss

More Local News

Trending Stories