Suspect arrested for attempted kidnaping

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — A man suspected of trying to kidnap two women from a store in Olney, Maryland has been arrested.

The suspect is 29-year-old Kenon Leonard, who is being charged with with kidnapping, attempted kidnapping and second-degree assault. Police said on July 16, Leonard approached one woman inside the store, grabbed her arm and forcefully told her to come with him. She was able to break free. On his way out of the store, he grabbed another woman who also managed to get away.

He is now being held without bond.