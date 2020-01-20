Suspect arrested in connection with a stabbing in Hagerstown

The victim remains in critical, but stable, condition.

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) –A man has been arrested in connection with a stabbing in Hagerstown last Wednesday.

Charles Watkins, 32, was arrested in Martinsburg, WV by the Martinsburg Police Department.

Hagerstown Police had said that Watkins was suspected of stabbing a woman on Church St. and Jonathan St. on Wednesday, January 15.

Watkins is being held at the Eastern Regional Jail while he awaits extradition to Hagerstown.

Hagerstown Police spokesperson Heather Aleshire confirmed that the victim remains in critical, but stable, condition.