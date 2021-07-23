Suspect arrested, charged with fatal shooting in Clinton

CLINTON, Md. (WDVM) — Prince George’s County Police have arrested and charged 42-year-old Carlos Villanueva for the recent fatal shooting of 41-year-old Enemias Barrera Grijalva on July 16, 2021.

Police responded to the area of 11500 block of Tippett Road around 4:41 am to a report of a crash involving a single minivan. The driver, Grijalva, was discovered suffering from gunshot wounds. Police say he was transported to a hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries.

Villanueva is charged with first and second-degree murder and related charges. According to officials, Villanueva is in the custody of the Department of Corrections on a no-bond status.

Anyone with any information on this incident is asked to please call detectives at 301-516-2512. Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS.