Suspect arrested, charged with fatal shooting in Clinton

Maryland

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy: Prince George’s County Police

CLINTON, Md. (WDVM) — Prince George’s County Police have arrested and charged 42-year-old Carlos Villanueva for the recent fatal shooting of 41-year-old Enemias Barrera Grijalva on July 16, 2021.

Police responded to the area of 11500 block of Tippett Road around 4:41 am to a report of a crash involving a single minivan. The driver, Grijalva, was discovered suffering from gunshot wounds. Police say he was transported to a hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries.

Villanueva is charged with first and second-degree murder and related charges. According to officials, Villanueva is in the custody of the Department of Corrections on a no-bond status.  

Anyone with any information on this incident is asked to please call detectives at 301-516-2512. Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News Headlines

Maryland Forecast

More Weather

Events

Don't Miss

More Local News

Trending Stories