Suspect arrested and charged with armed carjacking in Montgomery County

WHEATON, Md. (WDVM) — The Montgomery County Police Department has arrested and charged Anthony Lavar Millhouse with the armed carjacking of a 49-year-old female that occurred Tuesday afternoon in a parking lot in Wheaton.

Officials say the report of an armed carjacking was received through a 911 call on Tuesday, March 30, at approximately 6:04 p.m. According to the victim, she was in her car in a parking lot located on Fern Street when the suspect approached her. The suspect then displayed a handgun and threatened the victim while demanding her vehicle, officials say. The victim complied with the demands and the suspect fleed the scene in the vehicle.

According to officials, the vehicle was stopped by officers from the Prince George’s County Police Department and the Metropolitan Police Department as it crossed from Prince George’s County into Washington, D.C. Police took the suspect into custody and discovered evidence from the armed carjacking inside the vehicle.

Officials say Millhouse is currently in custody in Washington, D.C., pending extradition to Montgomery County.