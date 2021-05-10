Suspect arrested and charged for armed robbery of an AT&T in Wheaton

WHEATON, Md. (WDVM) — The Montgomery County Police Department has arrested and charged Anthony Carlos Thomas Jr. with the armed robbery of an AT&T store located in Wheaton on Tuesday, May 4 at approximately 11:10 am.

According to police, Thomas went into the AT&T store and then locked the front door and brandished a gun while threatening employees. Police say the suspect forced two employees to an office in the back of the store and demanded property. The suspect was able to steal merchandise and fled the scene.

Police say Thomas is being held without bond in Prince George’s County.