Suspect arrested and charged following home invasion robbery of 81-year-old

BETHESDA, Md. (WDVM) — A man has been arrested and charged in relation to a home invasion robbery of an 81-year-old Bethesda resident. The suspect, Justin Easom, age 33, is from Warrenton, Virginia. Easom was arrested at his home on Friday, March 12.

Police said officers responded to the report of a home invasion robbery on Searl Terrace around 2:24 p.m. on Thursday, March 11. They determined that the suspect had forced entry and threatened the victim before stealing property and leaving. The victim was not injured.

Detectives said that Easom had recently worked on home improvement projects at the victim’s house. Officers from MCPD worked with deputies with the Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office to carry out the arrest with a Montgomery County warrant.

Police said Easom has been charged with home invasion, armed robbery, first-degree assault and first-degree burglary. He is currently being held in Fauquier County pending extradition to Maryland.