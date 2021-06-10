Suspect arrested after posing to buy car online, stealing it while meeting with sellers

WHEATON, Md. (WDVM) — Montgomery County Police have charged a 20-year-old Washington, D.C. resident after he carjacked two victims he had connected with via an online marketplace on Wednesday evening.

Police said that Markeith Dwayne Jones had originally responded to a Facebook Marketplace ad for the victims’ 2008 BMW 335i. He met with them at a shopping center in Wheaton, where he had agreed to purchase the vehicle from them. He asked to inspect the car after first meeting with them before asking them to turn it on. After they started the car, he pulled out a handgun and told them to back away from the car before driving off in it.

Police responded to the shopping center around 10:23 p.m. Police said that officers in unmarked police vehicles found the stolen car in Silver Spring. The suspect was driving it towards D.C., and Montgomery County Police officers contacted the Metropolitan Police Department for assistance.

Police said that during a foot pursuit in D.C., Jones threw a handgun into a trashcan that MPD officers retrieved. He was arrested after the chase.

He is currently in the custody of MPD on firearm charges related to this carjacking. He has also been charged with the Wheaton carjacking via a warrant.

A release said, “MCP wants to remind residents that selling products online can be convenient, but can also be a welcome opportunity for suspects looking to commit crimes like fraud, theft, and robbery. “

Montgomery County Police have Exchange Zones where residents can complete online transactions at a police station. More information can be found here.