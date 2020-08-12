Survivor said she smelled gas before Baltimore explosion

Debris and rubble covers the ground in the aftermath of an explosion in Baltimore on Monday, Aug. 10, 2020. Baltimore firefighters say an explosion has leveled several homes in the city. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

BALTIMORE (AP) — A woman who survived an explosion that leveled three Baltimore row homes said she smelled gas before hearing a “loud boom” on Monday morning.

Anita Moore told The Baltimore Sun on Tuesday that “everything else was a daze” after that. The 55-year-old’s account of smelling gas supports statements by authorities that the event was caused by a natural gas explosion.

But Baltimore Gas and Electric said it’s still trying to determine the cause. The utility said in a statement late Tuesday that “no leaks were found” in the gas main or service pipes. But it said that investigators are also focused on customer-owned equipment.

