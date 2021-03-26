Surveillance video shows the robbery of a 63-year-old woman in Montgomery County

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — The Montgomery County Police Department is investigating the robbery of an adult woman that took place in the parking lot of a Giant supermarket located in Montgomery Village.

According to officials, a 63-year-old woman was loading her groceries into her vehicle at a Giant grocery store located in the area of 20044 Goshen Road on March 19 at approximately 8:00 p.m. During this time a white Ford Fusion displaying paper tags drove toward the woman’s vehicle, and exited the vehicle, and approached her. Officials say the suspect forcibly stole the woman’s purse from her shoulder.

Officials say the suspect later used the woman’s credit card at a gas station in Wheaton. Police have released cell phone and surveillance video of the robbery and are asking for the public’s help in identifying the pictured suspect.

Anyone with information about this suspect is asked to call the 6th District Investigative Section at 240-773-5770. Callers can remain anonymous by calling the Crime Solvers of Montgomery County toll-free at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477).