Surveillance video released of residential burglary in Wheaton

WHEATON, Md. (WDVM) — The Montgomery County Police Department is investigating a residential burglary that took place at a residence in the area of 12400 block of Flack Street on May 22 around 9 pm.

Investigators have released surveillance video of the incident and are asking for the public’s assistance identifying the pictured suspect.

According to police, the resident heard a noise downstairs and decided to investigate. The resident witnessed the suspect walking around with a flashlight and confronted him. Police say the suspect fled the scene without any property.

Anyone with information regarding this burglary or this suspect is asked to call the 4th District Investigative Section at 240-773-5530 or Crime Solvers of Montgomery County toll-free at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477).