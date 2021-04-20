Surveillance video released of Potomac Village bank robbery

POTOMAC, Md. (WDVM) — The Montgomery County Police Department has released a surveillance video of an armed robbery of a Wells Fargo Bank that occurred on Wednesday, April 14.

Detectives are asking for the public’s help in identifying the adult male suspect.

Officials responded to a Wells Fargo Bank located at 9812 Falls Road for the report of a robbery at approximately 11:20 a.m. According to officials, the suspect approached a teller and demanded money. Officials say the suspect alluded that he was armed and was able to obtain an undisclosed amount of currency from the bank and fled.

Anyone with information about the suspect or this bank robbery is asked to contact the Montgomery County Police Department at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477) or submit a Crime Solvers tip online.