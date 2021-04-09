Surveillance video released of attempted sexual assault suspect in Germantown

GERMANTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — The Montgomery County Police Department is investigating an attempted sexual assault of an adult female in Germantown.

Police responded to Briarcliff Terrace Apartments to the report of an attempted sexual assault that had just occurred on Sunday, April 4, around 7:04 p.m.

According to police, the victim entered the front of her apartment building when the suspect approached her. The suspect then assaulted the victim and attempted to sexually assault her. Police say a neighbor, who heard the victim screaming, came to her aid. The suspect fled the area on foot. The victim was transported to a local hospital for the treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, officials say.

Detectives have released surveillance video of the male suspect and are asking for the public’s help in identifying him. Officials describe the suspect as,” a Hispanic male in his late teens to early twenties with short black hair. He is approximately 5’6” to 5’9” tall and weighs approximately 150 to 170 pounds. The suspect was wearing a dark-colored sweatshirt, gray jogger-style sweatpants, and black shoes.”

Anyone with information is asked to call the Special Victims Investigations Division at 240-773-5050. Anonymous callers may contact Crime Solvers by phone: 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), online, or via the Crime Solvers app.