Surveillance video released in Christmas Eve shooting death of pro boxer

TEMPLE HILLS, Md. (WDVM) — On Christmas Eve, 30-year-old Danny Kelly Jr., of Clinton, was shot and killed in what Prince George’s County police said was a suspected road rage attack.

Police have released a video of an SUV that is being looked for in connection to the fatal shooting.

The suspect vehicle can be seen on St. Barnabas Road shortly after the shooting in the footage. It stops at a red light before moving out of view of the camera. The suspect car is a dark blue GMC Envoy from the 2007-2009 model year.

“Since this tragic shooting, investigators have not stopped in their efforts to find Mr. Kelly’s killer. We are determined to make an arrest and hold the suspect(s) accountable. We urge anyone in the community who recognizes this SUV, or may have information, to please come forward,” said Major David Blazer of the Major Crimes Division.

If anyone has information, they are asked to please call detectives at 301-516-2512.