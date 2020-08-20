Surveillance video released after downtown Silver Spring robbery

SILVER SPRING, Md. (WDVM) — Montgomery County Police have released surveillance video of two men accused of robbing a 64-year-old man in downtown Silver Spring in June.

Detectives say two men assaulted and robbed a victim around 6:15 p.m. June 8. The victim told police he was walking on Colesville Road towards East West Highway when two men approached him, assaulted him, and stole his property.

The suspects were last seen heading towards East West Highway. Officers say several witnesses were in the area and saw what happened.

The victim was treated for his injuries on scene and is expected to recover. No arrests have been made.

Investigators are asking anyone with information to contact the 3rd District Investigative Section. You can call (240) 773-6870 or call the toll-free, anonymous line at 1 (866) 411-TIPS. You can also submit tips online by clicking here. Rewards up to $10,000 may be given to people who can help solve this case.

