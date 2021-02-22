Surveillance video of thefts from vehicles in Aspen Hill area released

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — The Montgomery County Police Department is investigating the attempted theft from a vehicle that was parked in the driveway of a residence in the area of 14000 block of Congress Drive in Aspen Hill on January 17.

Officials have released surveillance video and are asking for the public’s help in identifying the male suspect pictured in the video. According to officials, the suspect is believed to have committed similar thefts from vehicles in the surrounding area around the same time period.

Additional thefts from vehicles in the Aspen Hill area from the same evening were reported to police:

13900 block of Congress Drive – Officials say the suspect entered the victim’s vehicle, but no property stolen.

14000 block of Flint Rock Road – Officials say the suspect entered the victim’s vehicle, but no property stolen.

14200 block of Brad Drive – Officials say the suspect entered six vehicles at one residence. There was property stolen from one of the six vehicles.

Anyone with information regarding these suspects or incidents is asked to call the 4th District Patrol Investigations Unit at 240-773-5476. Call Crime Solvers of Montgomery County toll-free at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477) or submit a Crime Solvers tip online or via the app, to be eligible for a reward. Crime Solvers will pay a cash reward of up to $10,000 for any information provided that leads to the arrest or indictment of this suspect.