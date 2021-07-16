Surveillance photos released of adult male suspect in Wheaton burglary

GAITHERSBURG, Md. (WDVM) — The Montgomery County Police Department continues to investigate a commercial burglary in the 2400 block of Blueridge Avenue in Wheaton on June 15.

Detectives released surveillance photos of a male suspect and are asking for the public’s help in identifying him.

Officials say the pictured male suspect entered the commercial building and stole the victim’s purse and credit cards that she left in her work office, which were later used at nearby stores.

Anyone with information regarding this suspect or this crime is asked to call the 4th District Investigative Section at 240-773-5530. Anonymous callers can contact Crime Solvers Montgomery County toll-free at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477) or submit a Crime Solvers tip online or via the app.