Surveillance photos released in Gaithersburg bank robbery

GAITHERSBURG, Md. (WDVM) — The Montgomery County Police Department Detectives are investigating the robbery of a BB&T bank located at 467 N. Frederick Avenue in Gaithersburg on January 29, at approximately 1:04 p.m.

Officials have released photos from surveillance video of the suspect and are asking for the public’s help in identifying the pictured man.

Anyone with information about the suspect or this bank robbery is asked to contact the Montgomery County Police Department – Major Crimes Division at 240-773-5100. Crime Solvers officials are offering a cash reward of up to $10,000 for information that leads to the arrest and/or indictment of this suspect. Any tips will remain anonymous.