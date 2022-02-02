Surveillance photos released following Silver Spring 7-Eleven robbery

SILVER SPRING, Md. (WDVM) — Montgomery County police have released surveillance images of a suspect involved in the Jan. 13 robbery of a Silver Spring 7-Eleven.

Image courtesy of the Montgomery County Department of Police.

Police first responded to the 7-Eleven located on the 7900 block of Georgia Avenue around 4:19 a.m. They found during their investigation that a man wearing a black ski mask, brown jacket and blue jeans pointed a handgun at the store clerks and demanded money before firing once at the wall.

After the clerks complied and opened two registers, the suspect climbed over the counter and took money. He ordered the clerks to go to the back of the store before the suspect left through the front door.

Police said that the surveillance image shows the suspect to be a Black man who is around 5 feet 10 inches tall.

Anyone with any knowledge is asked to contact police at (240) 773–5070 or 1-866-411-TIPS (8477).