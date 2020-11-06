Surveillance footage released in Wheaton armed robbery

WHEATON, Md. (WDVM) — Montgomery County Police released video surveillance footage of the suspect of an armed robbery in a Wheaton gym in October. As part of an ongoing investigation, police are asking for public assistance in identifying the suspect.

Police say they responded to a report for the robbery at 5 p.m. on October 15 at a gym on Veirs Road. According to police, the victim said that the suspect approached him in the locker room and insulted him based on what the suspect believed was his sexual orientation. Police say the suspect then displayed a weapon and stole property from the victim, the suspect then fled the scene.

MCPD asks that anyone with information about the robbery, or who may recognize the suspect, contact the 4th District Investigative Section 240-773-5530.