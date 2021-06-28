Supreme Court denies petition from Tri-State Zoological Park to review ruling in PETA’s favor

CUMBERLAND, Md. (WDVM) — On Monday, June 28, the Supreme Court denied a petition from the Tri-State Zoological Park to review a prior ruling in PETA’s favor.

This lawsuit dates back to 2019 after a ruling from the United States District Court for the District of Maryland caused three big cats to be transferred to the Wild Animal Sanctuary in Colorado and prohibited the zoo from owning any endangered animals in the future. The Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals upheld this ruling in January of 2021.

PETA Foundation Deputy General Counsel for Litigation Caitlin Hawks said in a release, “The champagne corks are popping at PETA at the long-awaited news that no more threatened and endangered species will endure, in the words of a federal court, ‘early and tragic’ deaths at this ‘fetid and dystopic’ roadside zoo. And the ball is already rolling on another lawsuit—one that aims to get the dozens of animals not protected under the Endangered Species Act out of this hellhole.”