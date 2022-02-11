Super Bowl and Valentine’s Day’s effects on domestic violence

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — With Valentine’s Day and the Super Bowl on the way, many people see the upcoming weekend as a representation of love, family, and togetherness. But for domestic violence support centers, this weekend is one of the busiest times of the year.

CASA, Inc. — located in downtown Hagerstown — is a non-profit that serves victims of domestic violence, sexual assault and human trafficking.

“We have many many different services that we offer including counseling, legal services, emergency shelter, personal advocacy, hospital accompaniments, and many, many other services that an individual may need when they’re escaping a violent situation,” said Lisa Dougherty, executive director of CASA, Inc.

Dougherty said the Super Bowl is a high-volume call day for organizations like CASA, Inc. due to the culture around the day — with people getting together at parties and doing things like drink and gamble on the game.

“Tensions can run high at those Super Bowl parties. And when those individuals return home, they may be intoxicated, they may be upset about losing a bet, and that can lead to increased aggression and escalate violent behavior for the loved ones that may be at home,” said Dougherty.

On the other hand, Valentine’s Day — which this year takes place immediately after the Super Bowl — typically does not result in many calls on the holiday itself. According to Dougherty, it isn’t until the days following the holiday that the number of calls increases again, as victims can often be subjected to “love-bombing”.

“Individuals that are abusive tend to use Valentine’s Day in particular as a coercive manner, to maybe shower someone with gifts, flowers, jewelry, those type of things, only to turn very shortly thereafter, and continue the violence that they that they normally do,” said Dougherty. “So it kind of can be one of those situations where [for] individuals it’s a masking thing where it seems like it’s a very loving situation, but the level of manipulation and coercion that abusers use can be very deceptive.”

Especially around this time, CASA, Inc.’s directors encourage the friends and families of victims of abuse to be supportive of the victims and to avoid being judgemental of the situation.

“It’s really difficult when you are a family member or a friend to someone and they are sharing [that] information with you,” said Dougherty. “It’s kind of normal for us to jump in with our own personal opinions. And that can be really dangerous when we’re trying to help a domestic violence victim escape a violent situation.”

If you would like to help with CASA, Inc.’s mission, the organization has plenty of opportunities to volunteer and donate to the cause.

If you or a loved one is in need of help escaping an abusive relationship, you can call CASA, Inc.’s 24-hour hotline at 301-739-8975. For Hard of Hearing individuals, dial 711.