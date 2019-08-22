Summer Reading with Washington County Library: Back to School

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — Washington County Free Library’s Sarah Nadeau joined Ross and Michelle in the studio on Thursday to discuss resources for students heading back to school. She also recommended the following books:          

School’s First Day of School story by Adam Rex and pictures by Christian Robinson

My Sweet Orange Tree by Jose Mauro de Vasconcelos and translated by Alison Entrekin

The Stressed Years of Their Lives: Helping Your Kid Survive and Thrive During Their College Years by Janet Hibbs, Ph.D. M.F.T. and Anthony Rostain, M.D., M.A.

