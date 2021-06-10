Summer brings “100 deadliest days” of driving for teens

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WDVM) — Many people are excited to get out and travel this summer after spending last year stuck inside. But if you have or you are a teenager, AAA is warning you about the “100 deadliest days” of summer.

During the time between Memorial Day and Labor Day there’s a nationwide increase of fatal crashes involving teens.

“There are more daily deaths in crashes involving teen drivers during the summer months than the rest of the year because teens tend to have more unstructured time behind the wheel,” said Kurt E. Gray, Director, Driver Education, AAA Club Alliance, Inc.

From 2010 to 2019, over 7,000 people died in accidents with teen drivers. In Maryland alone, 130 teen fatalities occurred between 2015 and 2019, and half of those were due to speeding.

“With teens crashing at a rate four times higher than adults, parents remain the best line of defense to keep everyone safe behind the wheel,” said Ragina C. Ali, AAA Mid-Atlantic’s manager of public and government affairs. “It’s never too soon to educate teens on the dangers of distracted driving, speeding, and the impairing effects of alcohol and marijuana … Make sure that they’re focusing on the task of driving. So they’re not playing with their cell phone, they’re not taking selfies, they’re not on social media.”

AAA Mid-Atlantic encourages a parent-teen driving agreement to help parents set boundaries with young drivers. The company also offers a driver safety website for teens, and a “StartSmart Parent Session” to give parents tools to help them teach their teenagers road safety.