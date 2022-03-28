HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — A new study is digging into the supposed benefits of cannabis.

Recent data from the National Institute on Drug Abuse suggests that 30% of those who use marijuana may have some degree of marijuana use disorder.

The report said it can also lead to addiction.

Juliette Shorey said it works for her.

“There’s a lot of stress going on in my life, so it helps me be able to deal with that,” said Shorey.

Like many other medicines, patients could depend on cannabis to keep their issues under control, like chronic back pain and anxiety.

“I have found that edibles don’t work for me, but the actual flower of the marijuana puts me in such a better place in my head and in my body that I can continue to throughout my day,” said Shorey.

Remy Alvarez is a medical cannabis educator for Green Health Docs, says it all comes down to the patient, for example, if they are a first-time user or using it correctly.

“If the patient is continuing to see an increase in their anxiety or depression symptoms then we would just sit down with the patient and see what their needs are,” said Alvarez.

In 2015, the same group found about 4 million people in the United States met the diagnostic criteria for a marijuana use disorder.

If this is something you think you may be experiencing, reach out to your doctor for help.