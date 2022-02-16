Study shows adults are reaching for junk food to combat COVID stress

(WDVM) — A new study shows that 52 percent of U.S. adults are consuming more unhealthy snacks and desserts during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Since the start of the pandemic, people tend to go for more sugary or starched foods and snacks that are processed.

Experts say many people are choosing foods that have energy additives in them to help improve their mood, as well.

According to medical officials, the energy gained from these unhealthy foods only gives you a temporary boost, eventually resulting in you crashing and feeling even worse later on.

“More protein, more vegetables is going to actually stabilize our chemistry for longer periods of time and that’s the key, Nutritional Therapist Mark Mincolla explained.” “I think that the junk foods give us a spike in a crash and then if we feel worse in the end, the stable vegetables and lean proteins, they balanced us out and they keep us fairly stable for long periods of time.”

Medical officials suggest that an alkaline diet is a great way to boost your energy and get you out of any slump.