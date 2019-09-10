STUDY: Maryland ranks 8th happiest state nationwide

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM)– A recent study ranks the United States from 1 to 50 based on happiness.

To determine where Americans have the highest satisfaction with life, WalletHub compared the 50 states across 31 key indicators of happiness. The data set ranges from emotional health to income level to sports participation rate.

The happiest states in America were determined by factors such as adequate sleep, divorce rates, suicide rates, work, depression, and safety.

Maryland has rated the 8th happiest state nationwide.

According to the study, Virginia took the 14th spot, Pennsylvania is the 19th and West Virginia ranked 50th, as the least happy state.

According to WalletHub, the U.S. Ranked number 19 on this year’s world happiness report, down one spot since the previous edition, and the research shows that money, up to a certain dollar amount, can contribute to happiness.