GREENBELT, Md. (WDVM) — Students in Prince George’s county are stepping up and walking out to protest the several bills being passed in state legislatures across the country that target members of the LGBTQ community.

Students at Eleanor Roosevelt High School say this walkout may not change any legislation but they’re doing their part by speaking out.

More than a dozen students walked out of their Greenbelt High School on Friday afternoon holding signs and chanting.

“I wanted people to feel supported and realize that people like us exist and that these types of things that are happening and around the country and they’re not okay,” said Alen Adams, one of the organizers of the walkout.

This comes one day after advocates in Florida filed a lawsuit against their governor over the “Don’t say gay” law, which prevents schools from teaching sexual orientation and gender identity.

“Once it’s allowed somewhere, it sets a precedent for it to be allowed everywhere,” said Cole Titus, an organizer for the high school walkout.

“I care about people having human rights because humans are humans and they deserve basic human rights,” said Adams.

Several other states including Texas and West Virginia have bills preventing transgender youths from receiving medical treatment.

“It’s just gonna mean more kids are going to transition unsafely or more trans kids are going to try to kill themselves,” said Titus.

Students in Maryland say it’s not fair, and they want to see a change in their community as well.

“I think in our community, I think especially if like allies called out the casual transphobia and casual homophobia they see,” said Titus.

“We want to make as big of an impact as we can even if we can’t go to the other states and protests we can still try to do it here. And during a school day where people can get the most awareness as possible,” said Adams.

Organizers of the walkout say they will not stop fighting until they see change. On top of today’s protest, students we spoke to say they’re working to create a gay-straight alliance at Eleanor Roosevelt High School.