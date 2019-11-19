Students say they owe Young Adult Solution Center their lives

"I've come along way from where I was."

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — Young adults who are struggling to transition into adulthood can now get professional help.

Horizon Goodwill Industries partnered with the City of Hagerstown to open a solution center for tri-state young adults. The Workforce Development Program aims at empowering individuals in job readiness, financial education, and having on-site access to community partners. The program has been serving the community since July and many program graduates said they honestly do owe their lives to what they’ve learned through it.

“I mean it’s changed my life for the better, I’m not doing all the things I used to,” said Current Student Darius Tucker. “I got my own place, I came far from where I came from.”

Horizon Goodwill Industries has operated in Washington County for 35 years

“I have friends that I’ve even told to come here and I really hope they start coming here cause it’s straightened my life, I’m self-sufficient in every way,” said Program Graduate Charles Barklow.