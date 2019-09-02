Students reminisce on last unofficial days of summer

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM)– September 3rd marks the first day of school for Maryland students and while some are eager to return, others are enjoying their unofficial last day of summer.

“My school has like different chairs so I’m excited about that and I get to go on the same playground and see my friends,” said WCPS Student Connor.

Some local students in Washington County spent their last day at Hagerstown’s City Park feeding ducks, jumping around on playground equipment and spending quality time with their families.

“She wanted to bring a little picnic lunch so we packed our cooler and in a couple of minutes we’ll have a picnic lunch and then she’s going to play on the playground,” said WCPS Grandparent Sally Hass.

According to the database Education Bug, there are 1,424 public schools in Maryland that teach over 869,000 students. While some students are eager to go back to school, others definitely preferred the summer break.

“I’m enjoying summer and I do not want to go back to school,” said WCPS Student Lizzy. “I really work on mostly homework, but my favorite subject is recess.”

The Maryland State Department of Education says their goal for 2019 school year is educational equity as a critical priority.