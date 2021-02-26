Students perform in a virtual talent show

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md.(WDVM) — With many schools and extracurricular activities not fully operating, it can be difficult for children to express themselves, but local Frederick activists decided to create an event where kids can showcase their talents.

In celebration of black history month Frederick natives, Desiree Tucker and Tarolyn Thrasher in partnership with the Weinberg Center for the Arts created a free virtual arts performance featuring students from the Frederick community.

Students will showcase all their skills and allow their homes to be their stage. The event will stream on the Weinberg Center for the Arts website from February 26-28 being at 7 pm.

“I feel really good that we have given students an opportunity to do something. We definitely need that type of uplift during these hard times. A lot of people been in their house and I think music brings joy to people,” said Tucker.

Although the event is free, organizers are asking for donations to establish a scholarship.