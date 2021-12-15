Students on Medicaid insurance plans in Maryland will now be auto-enrolled into free- and reduced-lunch programs

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WDVM) — Children in Maryland who are on Medicaid health insurance will automatically be enrolled into their schools’ free- and reduced-lunch programs, the U.S. Department of Agriculture announced Tuesday.

“Adding Medicaid to the list of benefit programs that can ‘directly certify’ a student to receive free or reduced-price meals is a win-win for students, families, and school officials,” the news release said.

Maryland joins 26 other states following this program.

According to the Department of Agriculture, this move will not only reduce the paperwork families are required to do, but it will also ensure students who need the financial assistance won’t be “left behind”.